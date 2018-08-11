Romanians protest against government corruption for second day

Thousands of Romanians held another anti-government protest on Saturday, a day after a earlier demonstration turned violent, leaving 455 people, including riot police, in need of medical treatment. Protesters carrying Romanian, EU and other flags rallied outside government offices in Bucharest, the capital, the same place where the protest Friday had degenerated into violence. “Have no fear! Romanians will rise up!” they yelled. Police placed traffic restrictions in the area.

A woman wears a headband that reads ‘no Criminals’ and a mask reading ‘Resignation’ Credit: Andreea Alexandru/AP

Critics say Romania has lost ground in fighting corruption since the ruling Social Democratic Party assumed power in 2016. They are urging the government to resign and call a new election. Earlier Saturday, Romanian riot police defended their use of force at the protest Friday night in which 70 people, including 11 riot police, had to be taken to hospital. Marius Militaru, a spokesman for Romania’s riot police, said police are pursuing charges against eight people for the violence. Militaru said officers were ordered by Bucharest city officials to evacuate Victory Square late Friday after a protest in front of government offices that drew tens of thousands demanding the government’s resignation.

A man poses next to a cardboard model of Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dancila Credit: Andreea Alexandru/AP