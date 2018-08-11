Third union boss calls on Labour to adopt anti-Semitism text in full

The leader of a third major trade union has called on Labour to adopt in full the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of anti-Semitism.

The call from the general secretary of shopworkers’ union Usdaw, Paddy Lillis, comes after similar interventions by Unison and the GMB and intensifies pressure for a revision of Labour’s anti-Semitism code of conduct, currently subject to consultation with Jewish groups.

Jeremy Corbyn was also facing fresh questions about a 2014 visit to a Palestinian cemetery in Tunisia, after claims that photographs showed him holding a wreath near the graves of those responsible for the massacre of Israeli athletes at the 1972 Munich Olympics.

The visit hit the headlines during last year’s general election campaign, when Labour said Mr Corbyn had been paying his respects at a memorial to those killed by an Israeli air strike on Palestine Liberation Organisation offices in Tunis in 1985.

But the Daily Mail said that its own visit to the Martyrs Cemetery had shown the memorial was 15 yards away from the spot where Mr Corbyn was pictured in photographs held in the Palestinian Embassy website archive.

The newspaper said the pictures were taken in front of a plaque honouring three men, including the founder of the Black September organisation which carried out the Munich atrocity and yards from the grave of PLO intelligence chief Atef Bseiso.