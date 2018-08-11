Tunisian fundamentalists protest against report on sexual equality

Thousands of men and veiled women marched on Saturday under a blazing sun from Tunis to Bardo, outside the capital where the parliament is located, to protest against the report by the Commission of Individual Liberties and Equality.

Thousands of Muslim fundamentalists have held a protest in front of the Tunisian parliament to decry proposals in a government report on gender equality.

The report, among other things, calls for legalising homosexuality and making the sexes equal in regards to inheritance.

Security was heavy during the protest, which remained calm despite the anger that the report has triggered.

The protest was organised by the National Co-ordination for the Defence of the Koran, the Muslim holy book.

The commission was put in place a year ago by President Beji Caid Essebsi.