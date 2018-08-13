Arrests made over death of British tourist on final day of Ibiza holiday

A number of people have been arrested in connection with the death of a British man in Ibiza, police said. Conor Spraggs has been described as a “gentle soul with a heart of gold”. Friends and loved ones of Mr Spraggs, believed to be 23 and from Stevenage, paid tribute to the holidaymaker after his death on the popular holiday island. A JustGiving page has been set up to bring his body home and cover his funeral costs.

The page description read: “Conor was tragically killed on his last day of his holiday in Ibiza. “We are trying to raise enough money to fly his body home so he can be back with his family and put to rest in his home town. “Conor was a gentle soul, with a heart of gold who is going to be deeply missed by family and friends and anyone who knew him.”

The beach in San Antonio, Ibiza Credit: PA

More than £5,000 has been raised after the page was set up late on Sunday. Those who donated to the fund remembered Mr Spraggs as a “top lad” who had “not a bad bone in his body”.