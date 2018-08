Astronomers urging Irish businesses to reach for the stars

The chair of the Irish Astronomy Society, the most popular of its kind in the world, puts its continued rising membership down to ancient history. The society boasts around 2,000 paid-up members, which is the largest per capita in the world. Chairman David Moore, who claims the Irish invented space exploration in the Stone Age, says it has left an imprint on the genes of the population.

Irish Astronomy Society chairman David Moore Credit: PA

“In the Stone Age, Irish people were watching the motion of sun and moon, and built Newgrange to establish the first calendar. “A 200,000 tonne monument, that’s like building Dublin city, without a single mechanical tool, and it saved their lives, they knew there was 365 days a year, even down to the extra quarter of a day. “They were very advanced for their time and technology.” One of Ireland’s leading astronomy speakers Kevin Nolan spoke in Trinity College on Monday about Ireland’s future in the field. Irish projects currently under way include production of data to investigate the origin of the universe, black holes, and even the threat of impacts of asteroids on the Earth. The lecture Big Data Big Universe looked at how the revolution in computer technology in Ireland is applied to huge cutting-edge projects in space. Mr Moore added that Ireland, one of the leading science-based economies on the planet, is now offering better studying opportunities for young people interested in astronomy. “We have a huge science-based economy, 60% of GDP.

Kevin Nolan, coordinator of the Irish Planetary Society and lecturer at ITT Credit: David Moore