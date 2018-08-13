Baby born in traffic caused by overturned coach on motorway

A baby boy has been born amid queues of traffic caused by an overturned coach on the M25, police said. Forty-one people were injured when the vehicle turned on its side on the motorway near Swanley in Kent on Monday afternoon. Kent Police roads unit later tweeted: “Pleased to update no serious injuries with overturned coach at junction 3 M25.

“And just to make things interesting a baby boy was born at the scene.” Three people with more serious injuries were taken to hospital following the incident, while 38 were treated for minor injuries. Seven children were among those hurt, South East Coast Ambulance Service said. The Princess Royal University Hospital (PRUH) in Orpington, Kent, was put on major incident alert, a spokesman said.

It later said it was treating 23 people. Kings College NHS Trust, which oversees PRUH, has advised those concerned about their loved ones to call 01689 863000. All lanes are now open but the slip road at junction 3 remained closed for clear-up and recovery, Highways England said. Kent Police, ambulance and fire services were called to the scene just before 4pm. The force later said all people aboard the coach were accounted for and a number of people had received treatment at the scene for minor injuries before being taken to local hospitals.

