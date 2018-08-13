'Black-cab rapist' John Worboys interviewed by police over new allegations

The so-called black cab rapist John Worboys has been interviewed by police concerning a number of historical allegations, ITV News understands.

Yorkshire Police confirmed they have questioned a 61-year-old man over "non-recent" sexual assaults and drugging offenses that occurred between 1997 and 2007.

ITV News understands the man is Worboys, who is currently serving time in Wakefield prison.

Worboys - who has changed is name to John Radford - was convicted in 2009 for crimes against 12 women, but police believe there may have been as many as 100 victims.

There was outrage in January when the Parole Board announced it had decided to free Worboys from an indefinite prison term, which victims had assumed meant he would effectively spend the rest of his life in prison.

That decision was overturned by the High Court in March in a case brought by some of Worboys' victims and prompted the resignation of the Board's chairman Nick Hardwick.

At that time a woman also came forward with fresh allegations against Worboys.