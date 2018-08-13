Dozens injured after coach overturns on M25, as baby is born at scene

Forty-one people were left injured after a coach overturned on the M25 near Swanley in Kent.

Three people with more serious injuries were taken to hospital, while 38 were treated for minor injuries.

Seven children were among those hurt, South East Coast Ambulance Service said.

In a tweet following the crash, Kent Police said it was "proud to see all emergency services working so effectively together" and confirmed that, "to make things interesting", a baby boy was born at the scene.