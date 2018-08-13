Live salmon released for ailing killer whale but she doesn’t eat

Marine researchers working to save an ailing killer whale have released live salmon into waters in front of the free-swimming orca. But they did not see the critically endangered whale, called J50, take any of the eight salmon dropped from a boat. The feeding operation was part of an extraordinary response effort to save the malnourished orca. A vet also injected J50 with medication using a dart on Thursday. Researchers want to see whether they can dose a live salmon with medication and feed it to the whale, but they first need to test whether it will take the fish.

Live chinook salmon are released from the King County Research Vessel SoundGardian Credit: Alan Berner/Seattle Times/AP

NOAA Fisheries biologist Brad Hanson told reporters on Monday that they will wait for the pod of whales to return to the inland waters of Washington state to evaluate the next step. The whales were last seen heading west towards more open waters. The fish-eating whales have struggled for years because of lack of Chinook salmon — their preferred food source — toxic contamination and disturbance from vessel noise. They are down to just 75 animals, the lowest in more than three decades. Mr Hanson said he saw J50 “slogging along” with her pod mates off Washington state’s San Juan Island, about 100 miles north of Seattle. She appeared tired from swimming into the current and was even moving backwards as other whales sprinted by her. Her body condition is quite poor, he said, and she does not look “very vibrant”. She is not socialising, such as splashing, but experts are not seeing other things worsening, Mr Hanson added.

A Lummi Nation police boat Credit: Alan Berner/Seattle Times/AP