- ITV Report
Man dies after crashing plane into his own home while his wife and son were inside
A man has flown a small plane into his own house in Utah, hours after being arrested for assaulting his wife.
The pilot, Duane Youd, died but his wife and son got out of the house and survived - despite the front part the two-storey building being engulfed in flames.
The crash occurred in Payson, a Utah city of about 20,000 residents 60 miles south of Salt Lake City.
Youd was arrested on Sunday after witnesses called police to report that he was assaulting his wife.
The couple had been drinking and went to American Fork Canyon to talk about problems they were having.
Officers have said Youd was booked into jail on suspicion of domestic violence and then bailed.
Youd requested an officer escort to go to his home so he could get his truck and some belongings.
Within hours, Youd was taking off in the plane from Spanish Fork-Springville Airport, about 15 miles north of his house. He flew directly to his neighbourhood and smashed into his house.