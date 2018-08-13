Police probe as football star Salah filmed ‘using phone while driving’

A video posted online appeared to show the player sitting in traffic as a number of people, including children, gathered near his car before he drove off.

Footage apparently showing Liverpool footballer Mo Salah using his mobile phone while driving has been referred to police by his club.

A Liverpool FC spokesman said: “The club, after discussion with the player, have made Merseyside Police aware of the footage and the circumstances surrounding its capture.

“We have spoken to the player also and will deal with any follow-up internally.

“Neither the club or player will be making any further comment on this matter.”

Merseyside Police said: “We have been made aware of a video believed to show a footballer using a mobile phone whilst driving.

“This has been passed to the relevant department. Thanks for letting us know.”