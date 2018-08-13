Police searching for missing man with dementia

Police are growing concerned for a missing man with dementia.

John Love, 69, was last seen leaving his home address in Victoria Gardens in Airdrie at around 9.30am on Monday.

He was seen heading towards West Kirk Street and police said his family are “extremely worried” about his welfare.

Mr Love is 5ft 8in with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a grey polo shirt with thin grey stripes, blue jeans and white Adidas trainers.