Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin is 'seriously ill'

Aretha Franklin is reported to be seriously ill, surrounded by her friends and family.

The Queen of Soul is said to be in her home city of Detroit.

A source close to the 76-year-old confirmed to the Associated Press that she was seriously ill, but would give no further details.

American film critic and entertainment reporter Roger Friedman, who said he is a close friend of Franklin added that her family and friends were "asking for prayers and privacy" for the singer.

Earlier in 2018, Franklin cancelled planned concerts on the orders of her doctor who told her to stop travelling so much and to rest, while in 2017 she announced her plans to retire, saying she would only perform at "some select things" and would not "just sit down and do nothing".

Franklin's most recent performance was at the 25th Anniversary Gala of the Elton John AIDS Foundation in November.

Aretha Franklin performs in 1972. Credit: AP

The singer is thought to have been diagnosed with cancer in 2010 and soon afterwards underwent surgery for an undisclosed tumour, forcing her to cancel a number of shows.

In the years since, Franklin - who started her career as a gospel singer - was forced to cancel a number of concerts due due to undisclosed health issues.

The singer came to prominence in the US in the 1960s with hits such as "Respect" and "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman", earning the nickname the Queen of Soul by the end of the decade.

During her decades-long career, the singer has sold more than 75 million records worldwide, won 18 Grammy Awards and in 1987, she became the first female to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.