Faye Tozer and Danny John-Jules added to Strictly 2018 line-up

Steps singer Faye Tozer and Red Dwarf actor Danny John-Jules have been unveiled as the second and third contestants for the new series of Strictly Come Dancing. The pair join Katie Piper, who was the first celebrity revealed to be hitting the dancefloor. The pair appeared on The One Show to announce that they had signed up for the BBC programme. Tozer, 42, said she was relieved that the secret was out, saying: “I’ve lied to so many people!”

She said she was looking forward to the glitz and glamour. “I am all about the costumes,” she said. “The huge hair, the make-up, the themed nights!” Discussing her previous dance experience, Tozer said a few of this year’s contestants were not new to dancing. “It’s what makes it an interesting competition,” she said.

Danny John-Jules Credit: Ian West/PA

John-Jules, 57, confessed to feeling daunted when he saw that Tozer was also in the running for the Glitterball trophy, saying the competition was “already nerve-wracking”. But the actor, a keen motorcyclist, said he was excited about getting started. “Having spent the last few months on two wheels motorcycling around South America in pink leathers, I’m absolutely delighted to be getting back on two feet and into something more comfortable like glittery spandex,” he said.

