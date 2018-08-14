More than 20 killed and at least 19 hurt in Ecuador bus crash at 'dead man's curve'

At least 23 people have died and another 19 were injured when a bus collided with another vehicle at high speed and overturned on a highway near Ecuador’s capital.

The Colombian-registered bus was travelling to Quito when it hit a smaller vehicle in an area known as 'dead man’s curve' at about 3am local time, Ecuadorean authorities said.

Quito district security secretary Juan Zapata told Colombia’s Blu Radio that Colombian and Venezuelan nationals were among the dead.