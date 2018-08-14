Activist compares Beijing’s rule in Hong Kong to colonialism

A Hong Kong pro-independence activist has labelled Beijing’s rule as modern-day colonialism in a speech to foreign journalists that defied the Chinese government’s demand to cancel the event.

The government’s demand raised questions about Beijing’s growing influence in the former British colony, which was promised semi-autonomy and freedom of speech as part of the 1997 handover.

The Chinese government swiftly criticised the talk, saying that freedom of speech in Hong Kong does not extend to discussions of independence for the Chinese city, which it said was a threat to national security.

“We express our indignation and condemn it,” the Chinese foreign ministry office said.

President Xi Jinping and other officials have warned that separatist activity would not be tolerated.

Small groups of pro-Beijing and pro-democracy protesters gathered outside the Foreign Correspondents Club’s building in Hong Kong ahead of and during the speech by Andy Chan of the Hong Kong National Party.