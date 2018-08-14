Detectives seek help from national specialists to find schoolgirl’s killer

Detectives investigating the murder of schoolgirl Lucy McHugh have called in support from specialist investigators to help catch her killer.

The body of the 13-year-old was found in woodland at Southampton Sports Centre on July 26.

She had been stabbed to death.

Hampshire police have made repeated appeals to the public, including screening CCTV footage of Lucy’s last known movements at Southampton Football Club’s St Mary’s Stadium at the weekend.

And a £10,000 reward has been offered by Crimestoppers for information leading to the arrest and conviction of her killer.

A force spokesman said detectives had requested the support of the National Crime Agency (NCA) for their “expertise in specific aspects of our murder investigation”.