Dozens killed in Italy bridge collapse

At least 26 people were killed and 16 injured after a bridge collapsed in Genoa, Italy. Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte called it “an immense tragedy … inconceivable in a modern system like ours, a modern country”. The disaster, on a major interchange connecting Genoa and other northern cities with beaches in eastern Liguria into France, focused attention on Italy’s ageing infrastructure, particularly its concrete bridges and viaducts built in the post-war boom of the 1950s and 1960s.

A truck stopped right at the edge of the area where the Morandi bridge collapsed Credit: Vigili Del Fuoco/AP

What caused the Morandi Bridge to fall remains unknown, and prosecutors said they were opening an investigation but had not identified any targets. Transport minister Danilo Toninelli said the collapse was “unacceptable” and that if negligence played a role “whoever made a mistake must pay”. Early speculation focused on the structural weakness of the span. Witnesses reported hearing a roar as the 45-metre bridge collapsed in torrential rain during midday traffic on the eve of a major holiday that sees most Italians abandoning cities for beaches and mountains.

Rescuers work in the debris Credit: AP

One unidentified woman who was standing below told RAI state TV that it crumbled as if it were a mound of baking flour. Video of the collapse, showing a misty scene of crumbled concrete, captured a man screaming: “Oh, God! Oh, God!” Civil Protection authorities said at least 30 cars and three heavy vehicles were on the 80-metre section of the bridge that collapsed in the industrial area of warehouses. There was an immense gap where the bridge used to be, and one heart-stopping image showed a green truck halted on the road just short of the edge.

The bridge would have been busy with holiday traffic on the eve of a major festival Credit: AP

More than 300 rescue workers and canine crews were on the scene. They used heavy equipment and dogs to search for survivors in the rubble. At least four people were pulled alive from vehicles under the bridge, ANSA reported. “Operations are ongoing to extract people imprisoned below parts of the bridge and twisted metal,” said Angelo Borrelli, the head of Italy’s civil protection agency. After visiting the scene, Mr Conte called the tragedy “a serious wound for Genoa, Liguria and Italy”.

Several people were injured in the disaster Credit: AP