Erdogan says Turkey will boycott US electronic devices

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said his country will boycott US-made electronic goods amid a diplomatic spat that has helped trigger a Turkish currency crisis. Showing no signs of backing down in his country’s stand-off with America, Mr Erdogan suggested that Turkey would stop procuring US-made iPhones and buy Korean Samsung or Turkish-made Vestel devices instead.

Economic and diplomatic problems with the US have caused the Turkish lira to nosedive Credit: AP

He said: “If they have the iPhone, there is Samsung elsewhere. We have Vestel.” It is unclear how Mr Erdogan intends to enforce the boycott. The president also renewed a call for Turks to convert their dollars into the Turkish lira, to help strengthen the currency. The Turkish lira has nosedived in value in the past week over concerns about Mr Erdogan’s economic policies. The situation worsened after the US slapped sanctions on Turkey amid anger over the continued detention of an American pastor in Turkey.

Investors seemed to look through Mr Edrogan’s fiery rhetoric, pushing the lira off record lows amid reports that Turkish and US government officials have held talks. The move is seen to be in retaliation to America’s decision to sanction two Turkish ministers over the continued detention of an American pastor on terror-related charges, and to double tariffs on Turkish steel and aluminium imports. Behind the scenes, however, diplomatic dialogue appears to have resumed. Turkey’s state-run news agency and US officials say White House national security adviser John Bolton had met the Turkish ambassador to Washington on Monday. That helped ease tensions in financial markets, with the Turkish lira stabilising somewhat near record lows. It was up 5% on Tuesday, at 6.55 per dollar, having fallen 42% so far this year, with most of those losses coming in recent weeks.

Investors are worried not only about Turkey’s souring relations with the US, a longtime Nato ally, but also Mr Erdogan’s economic policies and the country’s high debt accumulated in foreign currencies. Independent economists said Mr Erdogan should let the central bank raise interest rates to support the currency, but he wants low rates to keep the economic growth going. In a joint statement, the industrialists’ group TUSIAD and the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges called on the Turkish government to allow the central bank to raise interest rates to help overcome the currency crisis. The business groups also urged diplomatic efforts with the United States and an improvement in relations with the European Union, which is Turkey’s major trading partner.

Andrew Brunson is currently under house arrest Credit: AP