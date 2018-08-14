Families ‘heartbroken’ as rare illness drug rejected for NHS use

Muscular Dystrophy UK said the decision would cause heartbreak for families.

In new draft guidance, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) has not recommended Spinraza, a treatment for people with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), for widespread use across the NHS.

A charity has condemned a decision by health officials to reject a drug to treat a rare genetic disorder which can mean that affected children do not live to their their second birthday.

The charity said that, without access to the treatment, children with SMA – which affects up to 2,500 people across the UK – will lose the ability to crawl, walk and swallow.

But Nice said it would welcome further discussions about access to the drug, also known as nusinersen, manufactured by Biogen.

The health body said the drug shows substantial benefits but there are uncertainties over its long-term benefits.

And the cost of the drug is extremely high, it added.

Infants with the most severe forms of SMA usually die before the age of two.

The condition affects the nerves in the spinal cord which control movement. This causes muscle weakness, progressive loss of movement, and difficulty breathing and swallowing.

Spinraza is the first treatment to address the cause of motor neurone degeneration in SMA – it is injected directly into the spine and is a lifelong treatment.

Muscular Dystrophy UK, along with SMA Support UK and the SMA Trust, called for a temporary scheme so patients can access the drug while evidence is collected on its long-term benefit.

“Spinal muscular atrophy can be devastating and today’s news will be heartbreaking for the families of those living with the condition,” saud Robert Meadowcroft, chief executive of Muscular Dystrophy UK.

“Once again we are seeing families suffer due to the appraisal process being too limited to assess costly but life-changing rare disease drugs.

“The one glimmer of hope is for a temporary scheme that ensures access.

“We call on Nice, NHS England and the drug company, Biogen, to urgently come together and find a solution to provision and pricing so families can get Spinraza before more lives are lost.”

The charity said that in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, children diagnosed with the most serious form of the condition can access the treatment through a temporary programme set up by Biogen.

But it raised concerns that there are no guarantees this scheme will continue indefinitely.