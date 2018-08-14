Fianna Fail says Transport Minister lacks will to implement cycling legislation

In February, Mr Ross said a minimum passing distance law would be introduced as an overtaking offence through secondary legislation in a matter of weeks.

The opposition party’s transport spokesman Robert Troy said on Tuesday that Mr Ross had not pushed through the legislation aimed at improving road safety as promised.

Transport Minister Shane Ross does not possess “the will” to implement minimum passing distance legislation for motorists overtaking cyclists, Fianna Fail has claimed.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The law would mean motorists would have to pass cyclists at a distance of one metre on roads with speed limit zones under 50 km/h and 1.5 metres on road with speed limits of 50km/h or above.

“Minister Ross said he would bring forward a statutory instrument and he would do so in weeks,” Mr Troy said.

“Six months has now passed and we’re still waiting on that statutory instrument to be signed.”

Mr Troy said Fianna Fail will be bringing forward legislation in September to introduce the measure because it had been shown to work internationally.

“26 States in the US have implemented this,” he said.

“It has been implemented right throughout Australia… in Belgium, France and Portugal – so it’s not un-implementable. It’s not unenforceable.

“I don’t honestly believe Minister Ross has the will to implement this legislation.”