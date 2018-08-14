Grayling accused over bid to move away from RPI to set rail fare increases

The Transport Secretary has sparked anger after telling rail unions he wants to move the industry away from basing increases on RPI inflation, including pay rises. Chris Grayling wrote to union general secretaries amid the row over the use of RPI to set next year’s rail fare rises instead of the lower CPI. Union leaders accused him of trying to cap pay rises in the industry. Labour said it was a “pathetic attempt” to shift the blame for Tory fares policies. Inflation figures will be published on Wednesday, leading to controversy over whether fares should increase at all given the disruption faced by passengers in recent months.

The letter said: “I am aware that you have raised concerns about the level of increases in recent years, and I share your desire to see lower levels of increase for passengers in future. “A key part of achieving this without additional burden on taxpayers will be to ensure that costs in the industry rise no faster than ticket prices. “This will require a move away from the use of the Retail Prices Index in the way the industry operates to the more commonly used Consumer Prices Index. “I have already taken steps to ask the Office of Rail and Road to move away from the use of RPI in the contractual and regulatory structures that the industry uses. “This will be part of the next regulatory period, which starts next year. “However as you will be aware, one of the industry’s largest costs is pay. I support paying rail staff decent wages for the hard work they do, but I also now believe it is important that pay agreements also use CPI and not RPI in future when it comes to basing pay deals on inflation.”

Rail, Maritime and Transport union general secretary Mick Cash said: “If Chris Grayling seriously thinks that front-line rail workers are going to pay the price for his gross incompetence and the greed of the private train companies he’s got another think coming. “This is a basket-case Government and a lame-duck Transport Secretary continuing i‎ts all-out war on staff and passengers alike. “RMT will fight any attempt to impose a pay cap on our members in a drive to protect private train company profits.”

