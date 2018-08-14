Hatton Garden burglar given more jail time

Hatton Garden burglar Daniel Jones has been handed more jail time after failing to pay back more than £6 million, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

The 63-year-old was sentenced to another six years and 287 days in prison because he did not pay off the confiscation order he was given in January.

Jones, who was part of the raid over the Easter weekend in 2015, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Heather Chalk from the CPS, said: “Daniel Jones gained millions of pounds of criminal cash from the Hatton Garden burglary.