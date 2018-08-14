Instagram launches online series to help students with exam results stress

A new digital magazine has been launched by Instagram to help students handle exam results stress.

With the help of mental health charities the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) and The Mix, young people are being encouraged to use the hashtag #Gramfam.

Love Island star Dr Alex George, presenter Reggie Yates, James McVey from The Vamps and "studygrammer" Ruby Granger are sharing their own experiences through a series of "Instazines" to help the cause.

CALM welcomed the presenter Reggie Yates to the #GramFam on Instagram - they said the documentary film maker and TV presenter "tells you it's ok to change your mind, whatever the outcome."