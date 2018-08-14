- ITV Report
Instagram launches online series to help students with exam results stress
A new digital magazine has been launched by Instagram to help students handle exam results stress.
With the help of mental health charities the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) and The Mix, young people are being encouraged to use the hashtag #Gramfam.
Love Island star Dr Alex George, presenter Reggie Yates, James McVey from The Vamps and "studygrammer" Ruby Granger are sharing their own experiences through a series of "Instazines" to help the cause.
CALM welcomed the presenter Reggie Yates to the #GramFam on Instagram - they said the documentary film maker and TV presenter "tells you it's ok to change your mind, whatever the outcome."
The aim of the scheme is to create a positive community for students to turn to.
CALM chief executive Simon Gunning said: "We’re delighted to be collaborating with The Mix on #GramFam.
"We know that there are many pressures on students and young people so we hope that, with the help of some familiar Instagram faces, we can create a positive experience that entertains while also offering support to those who may be facing tough moments such as exams and results stress.
The Mix chief executive Chris Martin said: "For many young people, being a student is an exciting experience, but they can also face lots of challenges especially around exam results period."
"Sadly, we have seen a shocking rise among students reporting poor mental health where such challenges become an overwhelming source of anxiety and sometimes even suicidal thoughts," he added.
Instagram said the next magazine will be published to coincide with freshers’ week for university students in the autumn.