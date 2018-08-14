- ITV Report
Judge cites Hollywood’s ‘casting couch’ history in Weinstein lawsuit ruling
A New York judge has cited the long history of the so-called casting couch in Hollywood, and said a lawsuit against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein can proceed to trial.
The ruling by US district judge Robert Sweet in Manhattan pertained to a lawsuit filed last year against Weinstein by aspiring actress Kadian Noble.
Weinstein has denied any wrongdoing.
Ms Noble claims Weinstein forced her to perform a sex act after pretending to have an interest in her career.
Judge Sweet said meeting a world-renowned film producer carries value for an aspiring actress, citing the long history of the casting couch.