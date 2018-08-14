Labour pledge to build 12,000 social rent homes a year

A Scottish Labour government would aim to build at least 12,000 homes for social rent each year, leader Richard Leonard has said.

The party says the move would support almost 50,000 jobs in Scotland and boost the proportion of homes available to poorer families.

The Scottish Government has set out plans to build at least 50,000 affordable homes by 2021.

Ministers say the target represents a 67% increase in affordable housing supply, with 35,000 of the 50,000 to be available for social rent.

Figures show 4,629 new build social rent homes were completed in 2017/18.

However Labour says the rate of completion should be increased to reduce social housing waiting lists.