Mackintosh cordon could be reduced in two weeks

Glasgow School of Art believe the security cordon around the fire-ravaged Mackintosh Building could be reduced in two weeks as stabilisation work progresses.

Flames tore through the Charles Rennie Mackintosh-designed building on June 15, the second devastating fire to hit the art school.

The blaze has had a big impact on the local Garnethill community, with locals and businesses unable to access their properties while the building is unsafe.

GSA said the east gable of the Mackintosh Building is within two weeks of stabilisation which will ensure the Dalhousie Street end of the building is safe and stable.