Mark Beaumont backs new cycle hire scheme

The fastest man to cycle around the planet has thrown his weight behind Edinburgh’s new cycle hire scheme. Ultra-endurance cyclist Mark Beaumont has been announced as the ambassador for the initiative ahead of its official launch in the Scottish capital next month. His roles include testing the app, docking technology and bike before the scheme is opened up to members of the public.

Mark tries out one of the new Pashley bikes Credit: Greg MacVean/PA

Mr Beaumont, who lives in the city, said: “I’m really pleased to get behind Edinburgh’s first cycle hire scheme, which will open up cycling to a much broader audience, showing the benefits and possibilities getting on a bike can bring to anyone. “You don’t have to go round the world to get something back from cycling, and as someone who lives in Edinburgh, I’m excited to see the bikes and cycle hire points beginning to pop up all over the city as more people see the benefits of travelling on two wheels.” Mr Beaumont, 35, last year smashed the world record for cycling around the globe by completing the epic ride in 79 days.

Beaumont broke the world record for circumnavigating the globe in 2017 Credit: Sandy Young/PA