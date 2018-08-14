More Romanians and Bulgarians working in UK despite fewer EU employees overall

The number of Romanians and Bulgarians working in the UK has risen to a record high, in contrast to a sharp drop in employees from other eastern European countries. Official statistics show there were 391,000 Romanian and Bulgarian workers from April to June this year, an increase of 54,000 compared to the same period of 2017. Romania and Bulgaria joined the EU in 2007, and restrictions on migrants from the two countries working in Britain were lifted in January 2014. The increase is at odds with the trend in employment levels for nationals from other EU member states.

Year-on-year change in EU nationals working in UK Credit: PA Graphics

The number of people working in the UK from eight other eastern European countries that joined the EU in 2004 registered the largest annual fall since comparable records began. Between April and June, there were 880,000 nationals from the so-called EU A8 nations – Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia and Slovenia. This was down by 117,000 from 997,000 a year earlier. The number of nationals of 14 long-term EU member states including Germany, Italy, Spain and France working in the UK also fell year-on-year, decreasing by around 23,000 to just below one million.

