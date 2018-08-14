Murder probe launched over disappearance of teenager 20 years ago

Gardai have carried out a 20-year investigation into the 18-year-old’s disappearance during which significant inquiries were carried out to establish her whereabouts and to investigate the circumstances in which she disappeared.

Deirdre Jacob was last seen near her home, at Roseberry, Newbridge, Co Kildare at approximately 3pm on July 28, 1998.

Police in Ireland investigating the disappearance of a teenager near her home in Co Kildare 20 years ago have launched a murder investigation.

The case was reclassified as a murder investigation following new information received by Garda.

The murder investigation is being conducted by gardai from the Kildare Garda District with the support of the Serious Crime Review Team. An incident room has been set up at Kildare Garda Station.

Chief Superintendent Brian Sutton said: “Deirdre Jacob was 18 years of age when she was last seen on July 28, 1998 as she walked to her home in Newbridge.

“She was a young woman starting off her life, who had just completed one year at St Mary’s University, Twickenham, London.

“Deirdre had enjoyed her life in London and was looking forward to returning to college that September when her life was taken away on or after July 28, 1998.

“This 20-year-old investigation has been reviewed in detail by Gardai from Kildare and from the Serious Crime Review Team over the last 12 months.

“As a result of this review and new information that has been received, Garda have re-classified the disappearance of Deirdre Jacob from a missing person investigation to a murder investigation.

“The investigation team are following a number of lines of enquiry and progress is being made on the investigation.

“I wish to appeal to any person with information in relation to the murder of Deirdre Jacob to come forward, particularly persons who have not come forward in the past.”

The investigation team can be contacted at Kildare Garda Station, 045 521222 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.