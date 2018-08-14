Nebraska executes inmate using powerful opioid fentanyl

Nebraska has become the first US state to carry out an execution with the use of the powerful opioid fentanyl. Carey Dean Moore, 60, was pronounced dead at 10.47am local time on Tuesday after being sentenced to death for killing taxi cab drivers in Omaha in 1979. He was the first inmate to be lethally injected in Nebraska, which last carried out an execution in 1997, using the electric chair.

Carey Dean Moore was executed with a lethal injection Credit: Nebraska Department of Correctional Services via AP, File

Witnesses said that there appeared to be no complications in the execution process, which was also the first time a state used four drugs in combination. Moore remained mostly still throughout the execution but breathed heavily and gradually turned red and then purple as the drugs were administered. Media witnesses saw Moore take short, gasping breaths that became deeper and more laboured. His chest heaved several times before it went still. His eyelids briefly cracked open. At one point while on the gurney, Moore turned his head and mouthed several words to his family, including “I love you”. No members of the victims’ families witnessed the execution. The Department of Correctional Services said the first lethal injection drug was administered at 10.24am.

Protesters outside the Nebraska State Penitentiary Credit: Eric Gregory /Lincoln Journal Star via AP

In his final written statement, Moore admitted: “I am guilty.” But he said there are others on Nebraska’s death row who he believes are innocent and he said they should be released. “How might you feel if your loved one was innocent and on death row?” Moore asked. Moore’s execution comes a little more than three years after Nebraska abolished the death penalty, only to have it reinstated the following year through a citizen ballot drive partially financed by Republican governor Pete Ricketts. The governor, a wealthy former businessman, has said he was fulfilling the wishes of voters in the conservative state. The Nebraska drug protocol called for an initial IV dose of diazepam, commonly known as Valium, to render the inmate unconscious, followed by the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl, then cisatracurium besylate to induce paralysis and stop the inmate from breathing and potassium chloride to stop the heart.

A man kneels outside the Nebraska State Penitentiary where careyy was executed Credit: Eric Gregory /Lincoln Journal Star via AP