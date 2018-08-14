Numbers behind the Pope’s Ireland visit revealed

The Pope’s visit to Ireland next week is set to be the biggest event in Europe this year and visitors are advised to treat the event as they would a pilgrimage. Official statistics list the enormous staffing and production requirements needed for the World Meeting of Families (WMOF) and the papal visit to Dublin and Knock over Saturday and Sunday August 25 and 26. The main event, the Papal Mass in Dublin’s Phoenix Park, is expected to draw 500,000 visitors, the equivalent of six All-Ireland Football finals.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

There are also an additional 3,000 volunteers in the Papal Mass choir and another 2,000 involved in the distribution of Holy Communion. A further 250,000 people will be attending events at the RDS, Croke Park and Knock. If half of the people attending have a cup of tea or coffee, 31,250 litres of milk will be used, and 25,000 sliced pans are expected to be used for sandwiches. Some 150 food and drink outlets in 10 service areas around the outside of Phoenix Park will be serving convenience food. On food and drink outlets alone, there will be around 800 staff who will be onsite from 6am, closing ahead of the Mass. Some 72,000 bottles of water will be used for crew alone, not including water for attendees. More than 1,200 journalists have been accredited for the visit from 31 countries, including Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Costa Rica, India, Mexico, Peru, Russia and the United States. There will be five media centres at Dublin Castle, Phoenix Park, Knock Airport, Knock Shrine and Croke Park, with 40 separate media structures in 10 locations built for the event to be covered internationally. The two main media centres in Dublin Castle and Phoenix Park will run 24/7 from Friday morning until Monday evening to accommodate the international journalists’ deadlines.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.