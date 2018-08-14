Omagh victim Aiden Gallagher's coat still hangs in garage 20 years after bombing

Twenty years after the deadliest terrorist bombing in Northern Ireland's history, Aiden Gallagher's coat still hangs on the wall of the garage where he worked as a mechanic.

The 21-year-old was among the 31 people killed in the Omagh bombing on August 15, 1998.

His coat's presence is a constant comfort to his family.

"I'm sure the ghost is still here," his father Michael Gallagher told ITV News.

The bombing destroyed the heart of the market town, but the attack by Republican outcasts four months after the signing of the Good Friday Agreement caused such widespread revulsion - unborn twins were among the dead - that it actually helped the peace process.

Mr Gallagher said: "The bombers came into this town in order to divide the town and I'm proud to say that us, as victims, did not allow that to happen."