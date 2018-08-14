Parents ‘to spend average £244.90 on readying children for new school year’

PE kit will cost another £28.90 and books and stationery come to £26.

School uniforms are at the top of the price list at £52.90 on average, followed by a coat at an average of £38.70 and school shoes at £36.50, according to the poll of 2,000 parents by VoucherCodes.co.uk.

Parents will spend an average £244.90 on kitting out each child to return to school next month, a survey suggests.

Those entering year six to year eight are the most expensive to prepare, with parents of these pupils spending an average of £276.20.

Children entering school between reception and year two cost the least at £182.

Almost half (46%) of parents are worried about how they are going to afford the cost of kitting their children out for the new term, the poll found.

A third (33%) said they would have to spend their savings and 49% claim to have already changed their spending habits, with 44% having cut back on personal treats to afford the cost of sending their child back to school.

Additionally, children who achieved good grades at either GCSE or A-level will be rewarded with £186.50 on average for their efforts by their parents this summer.

When rewarding their offspring, 44% will give each child £90.30 in cash on average, one in six will pay for a holiday and 6% of teenagers have parents who have promised to pay for a car if they do well on results day.

Almost three-quarters (71%) of parents reward their children for their general performance at school, such as in teachers’ evaluations and extracurricular activities.

Anita Naik, lifestyle editor at VoucherCodes, said: “It’s interesting to see the amount that parents spend on back-to-school items each year, whether that’s splashing out on costly school kit and subject supplies, or the amount spent on rewarding performance and exam results.

“Not all parents can afford to spend lots of money, so when you discuss supplies and rewards with your kids, it’s worth thinking about savvy ways to look supportive yet still save.”

Opinium surveyed 2,001 UK parents with children of school age online between July 27-31.