Sajid Javid urges ‘open mind’ over suspected terror attack at Parliament

Home Secretary Sajid Javid has said people “must keep an open mind” about the suspected terror attack in Westminster. A car collided with cyclists and pedestrians outside Parliament at about 7.30am on Tuesday, and a man was arrested over what police are treating as a terrorist attack. Speaking at the Home Office, Mr Javid said he was limited in what he could say as the investigation was live.

He said: “There are understandably a lot of questions about the incident and what has happened. I think people will appreciate it’s only just happened in the early hours of this morning. “The briefing I have received from counter-terrorism police and the security services is that work is ongoing and they are doing everything they can to find out more about the incident. “We must keep an open mind about what has happened and I’m sure when they do have more information they will say more. “We must give the time the police need to do their work. ”

Forensic officers at the scene Credit: Victoria Jones/PA