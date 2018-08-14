'Head Sheddie' blown away by Shed of the Year entries

Eco-friendly creations, budget buildings and historic-like structures are battling it out for the Cuprinol-sponsored Shed of Year 2018 title and a £1,000 cash prize. And now the public have the chance to vote from 24 hopefuls before a “panel of shed experts” decides on the victor. 'Head Sheddie' competition founder Andrew Wilcox has been so “blown away” by this year’s lineup he has called it a "near-on impossible task" for the public.

The competition is now in its 11th year and received around 3,000 entries. Credit: Geoff Pike/PA

The final few have been whittled down from almost 3,000 entries to show off their innovative creations and are competing within eight categories. One Lego enthusiast has turned his poolside summerhouse into a gallery for the popular children's toy and has even incorporated a miniature steam railway track into his design.

A winners plaque, a giant crown and £100 worth of garden woodwork products are also up for grabs. Credit: Lee Connelly/PA