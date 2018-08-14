- ITV Report
'Head Sheddie' blown away by Shed of the Year entries
Eco-friendly creations, budget buildings and historic-like structures are battling it out for the Cuprinol-sponsored Shed of Year 2018 title and a £1,000 cash prize.
And now the public have the chance to vote from 24 hopefuls before a “panel of shed experts” decides on the victor.
'Head Sheddie' competition founder Andrew Wilcox has been so “blown away” by this year’s lineup he has called it a "near-on impossible task" for the public.
The final few have been whittled down from almost 3,000 entries to show off their innovative creations and are competing within eight categories.
One Lego enthusiast has turned his poolside summerhouse into a gallery for the popular children's toy and has even incorporated a miniature steam railway track into his design.
An old black cab has been converted into a ‘working and social space’ at the bottom of Lee Connelly’s garden for his quirky design.
Meanwhile, The Bottle Shed in Scarborough, owned by Lauretta and Philip Denton, was inspired by an old primary school teacher and made from materials collected over decades.
One of the most innovative entries, a “Piano Raft” made by Ben Cummins in West Yorkshire, has journeyed from Liverpool to Leeds on a pair of skis over five years and is now being transformed into a piano.
Voting is open to the public until August 28 at www.readersheds.co.uk.