Threat to 1,500 jobs as Homebase closes another 42 stores

Homebase boss Damian McGloughlin said: “Launching a CVA has been a difficult decision and one that we have not taken lightly.

The retailer is closing the stores via a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA), a controversial insolvency procedure used by struggling firms to shut under-performing shops.

Homebase is pressing ahead with a wave of store closures that will see 42 DIY outlets shut, putting around 1,500 jobs at risk.

“Homebase has been one of the most recognisable retail brands for almost 40 years, but the reality is we need to continue to take decisive action to address the under-performance of the business and deal with the burden of our cost base, as well as to protect thousands of jobs.

“The CVA is therefore an essential measure for the business to take and will enable us to refocus our operations and rebuild our offer for the years ahead.”

The firm said it would try to redeploy affected staff.

Restructuring experts at Alvarez & Marsal will carry out the CVA, which will require the support of landlords.

The Press Association first reported in June that Homebase was exploring further store closures through the procedure.

The latest restructuring would come on top of a store closure programme the retailer has been carrying out since February.

A total of 16 Homebase stores have been shut this year and the business has also axed 303 jobs at its head office in Milton Keynes.