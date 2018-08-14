- ITV Report
UK Weather Forecast: Patchy rain in the north, largely dry and warm in the south
Rest of today: There will be some bright spells today, however it will become mostly cloudy later on. Some patchy rain will move across Northern Ireland and Scotland.
Tonight: A few clear intervals are likely in eastern areas, but mostly cloudy in the west. There will be occasional rain for Northern Ireland, southern Scotland and parts of northwest England. Temperatures will remain and it’ll feel fairly muggy overnight.