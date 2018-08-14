UK Weather Forecast: Slow outbreaks of rain slowly spreading southeastwards tomorrow

Tonight: A few clear intervals are likely in eastern areas, but it will be mostly cloudy in the west with some mist and hill fog too. Occasional rain is likely in the north, especially Northern Ireland, western Scotland and northwest England.

Tomorrow: Rain in the northwest will slowly move southeastwards, with some heavier bursts. Across many southern areas there will be some sunshine, and it will feel warm, especially in the southeast as temperatures head into the mid twenties.