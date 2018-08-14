Unemployment drops to lowest level for 40 years

Job vacancies increased by 20,000 to a record high of 829,000. Credit: PA

Unemployment has reached a 40-year low, according to new figures. The rate fell by 65,000 in the latest quarter to 1.36 million, the lowest figure since winter 1974-75, giving a jobless rate of 4%. Job vacancies increased by 20,000 to a record high of 829,000, while average earnings increased by 2.4% in the year to June, down from 2.5% the previous month. The number of people in work continued to increase – up by 42,000 to 32.39 million, although the rate remained at 75%, said the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

4% The unemployment rate was 4.0% in April to June 2018

The unemployment rate has not been lower since winter 1974-75. Credit: ONS

The number of people classed as economically inactive, including students, those on long-term sick leave, taken early retirement or who have given up looking for work, increased by 77,000 to 8.7 million in the latest quarter, giving a rate of 21.2%. The ONS also found for April to June 2018 75.6% of people aged 16-64 were in work - up from 75.1% for a year earlier and close to a record high. Youth unemployment in the UK is at its lowest since records began in 1992, according to the ONS.

492,000 People were unemployed aged from 16 to 24 in April to June 2018

The number of workers on zero-hours contracts fell by 104,000 over the past year to 780,000, the first substantial fall since the ONS started tracking the figures in 2000. The percentage of workers employed on a zero-hours contract is now 2.4%, down from 2.8% a year ago. The Deputy Head of Labour Market, Matt Hughes said: "The number of vacancies is a new record high, while the unemployment rate is now at its lowest since the winter of 1974-75."

