Westminster terror probe: What we know so far

Here is what we know so far about the suspected terror attack at Westminster:

– A car collided with cyclists and pedestrians before crashing into a security barrier outside the Houses of Parliament shortly before 7.40am.

– The man driving the silver Ford Fiesta, a 29-year-old UK national, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of preparation of a terrorist act. He is believed to have been living in the Birmingham Hall Green constituency, MP Roger Godsiff said.

– Three people were treated for injuries after the incident. One man was treated at the scene while a man and woman were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Both have since been discharged.