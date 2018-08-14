What the papers say – August 14

Jeremy Corbyn continues to feature prominently on the front pages on Tuesday as the ongoing anti-Semitism row rumbles on.

The Daily Telegraph reports that the Labour leader was engaged in a “war of words” with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu over his visit to the graves of the Munich Olympics terrorists.

Mr Netanyahu said Mr Corbyn deserved “unequivocal condemnation from everyone” after claiming he was “present” but not “involved” in a ceremony honouring the terrorists, the paper says.