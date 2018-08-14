Whisky fans force road closure for limited edition Macallan bottles

Fans travelled from around the UK and some even camped overnight in some cases. Credit: PA

Police were forced to close a road after hundreds of whisky collectors headed to a distillery desperate to get their hands on a limited edition bottle. The AA released busy traffic reports for the area around the Macallan Distillery in Moray, which said around 300 vehicles were in the area on Tuesday morning. Fans travelled from across the UK and some even camped overnight to try and snap up a bottle of the Macallan Genesis, priced at £495. Police closed a section of the B9102 as cars were parked on verges and began to block the road.

Hundreds of customers gathered at the site early Tuesday morning, eager to buy the rare bottle of spirit. The Macallan distillery saw 18,000 visitors last year - the new distillery has only been open for two months Motorists tweeted their anger at the organisational problems, posting photos of the traffic that led to the distillery. The road re-opened shortly before 10am but whisky fans continued to voice their anger online.

A spokeswoman for the distillery said procedures would be reviewed, adding: "We recognise that due to the demand and limited availability some of our customers may be disappointed not to have been successful in purchasing one." Bar owners in Drumnadrochit near Loch Ness who successfully secured a bottle joked about the bizarre situation, saying it had riot shields at the ready.

