31 charged in Huddersfield child sex abuse investigation

Detectives have charged 31 people with offences including rape and trafficking after an investigation into sexual offences against children in the Huddersfield area.

West Yorkshire Police said the five alleged victims were girls aged between 12 and 18, with the offences said to have occurred between 2005 and 2012.

Thirty men and one woman will appear at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on September 5 and 6.

West Yorkshire Police said the accused include: