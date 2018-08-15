Alert level raised for tiny volcanic isle in southern Japan

Japan has raised alert levels on a small southern volcanic island, urging its 105 residents to prepare for an evacuation amid growing risks of an eruption.

The Meteorological Agency raised the warning for Kuchinoerabu island from two to four on a scale of five after detecting increased activity at the Shindake volcano.

The volcano had its last major eruption in May 2015, forcing the island’s entire population of about 140 at that time to seek safety on nearby Yakushima island for several months.