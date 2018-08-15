Australian politician’s speech on ‘final solution’ condemned

An Australian politician has been widely condemned for a speech to parliament in which he advocated reviving a white-only immigration policy and used the term “final solution” in calling for a vote on which migrants to admit into the country. Fraser Anning has refused to apologise for the content of his first upper house speech, despite politicians across the spectrum uniting to denounce his words. Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and opposition Labour leader Bill Shorten gave passionate Parliament speeches on Wednesday opposing Mr Anning’s comments.

Mr Anning also called for a complete ban on Muslim immigration and linked Muslim communities to terrorism and being on welfare programmes. Mr Turnbull said in his own speech that “those who try to demonise Muslims because of the crimes of a tiny minority are only helping the terrorists”. A member of the Australian Party, Mr Anning was unapologetic about using the same phrase Nazi leaders used in planning the Holocaust during the Second World War.

