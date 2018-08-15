Call the karma police! Ancient Buddha statue stolen from India found in UK

A 12th-century statue of the Buddha stolen from India nearly 60 years ago is to be returned to the country after it was discovered at a trade fair in the UK decades later. The bronze sculpture was one of 14 statues stolen in 1961 from the Archaeological Museum in Nalanda, eastern India. It is believed the ancient artefact changed hands several times over the years, before eventually being sent to a London antiques dealer for sale.

The statue was identified at a trade fair in March this year by members of the Association for Research into Crimes against Art, an organisation which works to preserve cultural heritage, and the India Pride Project, which aims to recover stolen artefacts. Police say the current owner and dealer were unaware of the icon’s history, and agreed for it to be returned to India. Detective Constable Sophie Hayes, of the Metropolitan Police’s Art and Antiques Unit, said: “We are delighted to be able to facilitate the return this important piece of cultural heritage to India.

The statue was one of 14 stolen from India in 1961 Credit: Metropolitan Police/PA