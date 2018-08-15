Dog overlooked by 3,000 people seeks forever home

A dog which has been overlooked by more than 3,000 potential owners is the subject of a national RSPCA appeal to find him a forever home.

Blue the lurcher was taken into the animal charity’s care in May 2017 when his owners could no longer care for him.

The four-year-old came close to a forever home in October of that year, but his new owners returned him the next month after struggling to handle his strong nature.