Eight injured after horse bolts at county show

Eight people have been injured after a horse bolted during an event at Pembrokeshire County Show.

A horse taking part in a competition threw its rider and jumped a fence into the crowd at the show in Withybush, near Haverfordwest, and knocked several people over.

Organisers said five people were taken to hospital including a 12-year-old boy and an 83-year-old man.

None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

An air ambulance attended the scene but was not required.