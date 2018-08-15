Elusive pine marten caught on camera in Kielder forest

Camera traps have recorded rare pine martens in Northumberland’s Kielder forest for the first time since it was planted in 1926. The cameras are set up in a remote area of Kielder Water and Forest Park as part of a red squirrel monitoring project, but among other wildlife caught on the footage the “unexpected visitor” was recorded for the first time. Clearance of woodlands and persecution had a severe effect on pine marten populations, leaving it confined to a few of the more remote areas across Britain and Ireland by the early 20th century.

Camera footage has confirmed the presence of the pine marten in Kielder forest Credit: Forestry Commission/PA

Their stronghold is now in Scotland, and conservationists welcomed the evidence that pine martens are beginning to re-establish themselves in northern England. Their return could also be good news for the red squirrel in Kielder, as research from Scotland suggests that where pine marten numbers rise, red squirrel numbers also increase but populations of their competitor the grey squirrel fall. The camera images were first seen by John Hartshorne, who manages fieldwork and ecology education organisation Albion Outdoors and helps with red squirrel surveys as part of the Red Squirrels United project.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

He said: “It is very common to see wildlife other than squirrels on the cameras I use. Badgers, foxes, deer and birds of all sorts are regular visitors. “This July I have caught some excellent pictures of red squirrels but also an unexpected visitor – a pine marten, sitting on top of one of the squirrel feeders. “This was most unexpected but I now have both still pictures and a short piece of video firmly placing pine marten in Kielder Water and Forest Park. “Historically, pine martens were commonplace but habitat clearance and persecution has led to them being eliminated from nearly all of England.” A number of organisations are working together to help pine martens in northern England, including Forestry Commission England, Northumberland Wildlife Trust, Aberdeen University and Vincent Wildlife Trust.

The presence of the pine marten could be good news for Kielder’s red squirrels Credit: Owen Humphreys/PA